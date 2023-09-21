Bitcoin
DraftKings' Billionaire-Backed Crypto Analytics Firm CoinScan Raises $6.3M

The company is backed by Shalom Meckenzie, the largest individual shareholder in sports betting company DraftKings.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 21, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. UTC
Updated Sep 21, 2023 at 7:23 a.m. UTC
hand holding $20 bill in front of trees

(Vitaly Taranov/Unsplash)

CoinScan, an analytics platform aiming to provide crypto users with data that could help reduce losses from exploits, hacks and scams, said it has raised $6.3 million in funding.

The company is backed by Shalom Meckenzie, the largest individual shareholder in sports-betting company DraftKings (DKNG), Mor Weizer, the CEO of gambling software development firm Playtech (PTEC) and Tectona (TECT), a Tel Aviv Stock Exchange-listed digital asset trading firm.

CoinScan, which has been under development for two years, is emerging from stealth to develop products that help assess a token's susceptibility to rug pulls or its distribution, wallet holdings and buying and selling activities in real time.

Losses from hacks, exploits and scams across the crypto sector this year topped $1 billion by early September, according to blockchain security firm Certik, shining a light on the scale of the problem CoinScan is seeking to help address.

Read More: Coinbase Earned $1M Amid Hack, but Hasn't Reimbursed Victims

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

