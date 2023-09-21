DraftKings' Billionaire-Backed Crypto Analytics Firm CoinScan Raises $6.3M
The company is backed by Shalom Meckenzie, the largest individual shareholder in sports betting company DraftKings.
CoinScan, an analytics platform aiming to provide crypto users with data that could help reduce losses from exploits, hacks and scams, said it has raised $6.3 million in funding.
The company is backed by Shalom Meckenzie, the largest individual shareholder in sports-betting company DraftKings (DKNG), Mor Weizer, the CEO of gambling software development firm Playtech (PTEC) and Tectona (TECT), a Tel Aviv Stock Exchange-listed digital asset trading firm.
CoinScan, which has been under development for two years, is emerging from stealth to develop products that help assess a token's susceptibility to rug pulls or its distribution, wallet holdings and buying and selling activities in real time.
Losses from hacks, exploits and scams across the crypto sector this year topped $1 billion by early September, according to blockchain security firm Certik, shining a light on the scale of the problem CoinScan is seeking to help address.
