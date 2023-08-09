Web3 Security Startup Cube3.ai Emerges From Stealth With $8.2M Seed Funding

Bitcoin
$29,879.49+1.66%
Ethereum
$1,861.39+1.36%
Binance Coin
$244.93+0.53%
XRP
$0.66465017+5.14%
Dogecoin
$0.07642985+2.31%
Cardano
$0.30002196+2.20%
Solana
$24.70+6.11%
Tron
$0.07668713-0.12%
Polygon
$0.69963111+2.54%
Polkadot
$5.09+1.09%
Litecoin
$83.97+1.15%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000988+6.59%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,082.84+2.15%
Uniswap
$6.16+4.59%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.67-1.47%
Toncoin
$1.29+2.87%
Avalanche
$12.74+1.28%
Chainlink
$7.74+4.85%
Stellar
$0.14490400+3.02%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.99-0.50%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.12%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.18%
Monero
$159.15+0.26%
OKB
$47.88+4.22%
Ethereum Classic
$17.96+1.35%
Cosmos
$8.62+1.14%
Hedera
$0.06122086-1.08%
Filecoin
$4.19+1.01%
Internet Computer
$4.15+0.08%
Aptos
$7.85+16.96%
Lido DAO
$1.89+0.38%
Cronos
$0.05799060+0.15%
Arbitrum
$1.19+3.39%
Quant
$102.86-0.06%
VeChain
$0.01825022+2.07%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37+0.83%
Optimism
$1.67-2.84%
Maker
$1,218.79-1.61%
The Graph
$0.10990800+0.78%
Aave
$67.84+3.03%
Kaspa
$0.04722003-0.80%
Algorand
$0.11418115-2.38%
XDC Network
$0.06272081-9.01%
Synthetix
$2.64+1.93%
The Sandbox
$0.41138525+1.04%
Stacks
$0.60290178+3.33%
MultiverseX
$31.83-0.61%
Immutable X
$0.74370186+1.47%
EOS
$0.72628300+0.77%
Axie Infinity
$5.95-0.26%
Tezos
$0.80040847+0.68%
Theta
$0.74774551+1.78%
USDD
$0.99800016+0.18%
Bitcoin SV
$36.01-0.69%
ApeCoin
$1.87+0.45%
Decentraland
$0.37368877+0.20%
Injective Protocol
$8.13-0.40%
Fantom
$0.24239588+2.22%
Render Token
$1.70+5.52%
NEO
$8.61+0.57%
Gala
$0.02377586+0.36%
eCash
$0.00003009-1.26%
Flow
$0.56385282-0.04%
Kava.io
$0.84244196+0.59%
GateToken
$4.09+0.65%
KuCoin Token
$5.66+1.16%
Radix
$0.05286860-0.25%
Chiliz
$0.07716657+0.45%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60957933-0.21%
Rocket Pool
$26.55+0.87%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.23%
Klaytn
$0.15950218+0.40%
IOTA
$0.17579660+0.36%
PAX Gold
$1,956.88-0.28%
Frax Share
$6.43+0.42%
Luna Classic
$0.00007932+0.40%
GMX
$50.99+0.35%
Sui
$0.61796761+3.58%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+0.09%
Mina
$0.46371199+1.65%
Casper
$0.03864709-4.44%
Huobi Token
$2.60-0.61%
Compound
$56.76+2.22%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93090913+0.44%
Conflux
$0.18157766+1.73%
Dash
$33.20-0.10%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.63-2.22%
Nexo
$0.66618789+2.21%
dYdX
$2.12+0.47%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.27%
Arweave
$5.41+2.14%
Zilliqa
$0.02031074-0.36%
Woo Network
$0.19009078+1.82%
PancakeSwap
$1.52+0.34%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21594599+0.98%
1inch Network
$0.30894492-0.11%
Flare
$0.01492131+2.31%
THORChain
$1.03+5.14%
Helium
$2.04-2.43%
Mask Network
$3.56+2.99%
Enjin
$0.29107657-0.15%
Gnosis
$112.15-0.04%
Osmosis
$0.46500665+0.51%
Loopring
$0.22441645-3.28%
NEM
$0.03084494+3.93%
Qtum
$2.62+0.32%
Illuvium
$47.91+1.60%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.13-1.64%
Celo
$0.51350966+1.70%
Convex Finance
$3.28+0.08%
SingularityNET
$0.21153835+1.33%
Zcash
$29.64+0.68%
Oasis Network
$0.04824651+2.30%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.34-0.40%
Worldcoin
$1.95-0.10%
Golem
$0.24018785+19.17%
BLUR
$0.28701918+0.44%
Holo
$0.00133154+0.33%
Astar
$0.05247972-0.21%
Decred
$15.10+2.12%
Stepn
$0.21040757+1.47%
FLOKI
$0.00002273+2.57%
Ravencoin
$0.01838855-0.11%
Fetch.ai
$0.20426692+2.50%
Yearn Finance
$6,380.86-0.28%
Audius
$0.19025707-6.01%
ICON
$0.21744293+1.76%
Beldex
$0.03753734+1.78%
Kusama
$22.91+1.14%
Ankr
$0.02468269+0.47%
Wemix
$0.63992146+5.17%
Waves
$1.96+1.74%
SXP
$0.33814685+2.62%
JasmyCoin
$0.00400598+3.46%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56382059-0.33%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.20%
Balancer
$4.37-0.39%
EthereumPoW
$1.72+0.39%
Siacoin
$0.00351385+0.39%
Aragon
$4.42+2.36%
IoTeX
$0.01779282-0.61%
Moonbeam
$0.24114033+2.74%
SafePal
$0.45371918+3.36%
Wax
$0.05012839+0.82%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21833590+0.03%
Band Protocol
$1.24-0.82%
Gains Network
$5.13+4.44%
Biconomy
$0.24708570+4.09%
TerraUSD
$0.01545009-0.26%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34681067+1.20%
Harmony
$0.01201871+2.04%
Axelar
$0.39303179+0.39%
Sushiswap
$0.72169648-1.67%
DigiByte
$0.00829580+2.15%
Amp
$0.00241259-0.07%
Livepeer
$4.69-11.46%
Skale
$0.02815950-1.63%
Kadena
$0.54119848+2.99%
Stargate Finance
$0.64082603-0.33%
Core
$0.86062471+0.25%
Polymath Network
$0.14390000+12.13%
Horizen
$8.80-0.19%
Lisk
$0.84822827+0.49%
UMA Protocol
$1.66+0.23%
Kyber Network
$0.64245970-2.09%
Merit Circle
$0.25690406+9.93%
Cartesi
$0.15137087+2.22%
Synapse
$0.57745622+1.62%
Joe
$0.31707751-0.48%
Nervos Network
$0.00303959-0.49%
Coin98
$0.18181588+8.04%
PlayDapp
$0.17790323+1.73%
OriginTrail
$0.24753382-19.74%
API3
$1.08-1.60%
Liquity
$0.99230089-3.05%
Bitgert
$0.00000023-0.79%
iExec RLC
$1.26+1.80%
Radiant Capital
$0.29759197+0.71%
Nano
$0.66231172-0.95%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01746432-0.03%
Numeraire
$13.69-0.98%
Bancor
$0.58303343+2.40%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+0.71%
Celer Network
$0.01490545+2.33%
Steem
$0.18509454+0.42%
Radicle
$1.63-0.37%
OMG Network
$0.56407757-0.73%
Syscoin
$0.10893703+1.93%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18+1.48%
SPACE ID
$0.26545914-3.19%
Dent
$0.00078789-1.25%
Stormx
$0.00666924-1.69%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93299137-0.29%
Civic
$0.08830352+2.78%
Verge
$0.00428420+0.64%
MetisDAO
$16.22+3.36%
Marlin
$0.00864957+1.14%
Secret
$0.32895995-2.29%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00165545+2.95%
Powerledger
$0.16022621+1.31%
Chromia
$0.11745689-0.26%
NKN
$0.10220975+1.33%
Gitcoin
$1.08+2.85%
Yield Guild Games
$0.35603921+0.64%
Hashflow
$0.37608978+3.64%
Celsius
$0.15318684+0.99%
WINkLink
$0.00006708-0.02%
Keep Network
$0.11426394+0.62%
Bifrost
$0.04515235-0.25%
Request
$0.07976005+1.49%
MOBOX
$0.29334253+0.17%
Ren
$0.06061924+0.54%
COTI
$0.04897276-1.84%
Galxe
$1.24+0.59%
Spell Token
$0.00048056+0.45%
WazirX
$0.12296341-0.29%
ARPA
$0.05668092+5.47%
Sweat Economy
$0.00676419+0.56%
Sun Token
$0.00547610+0.86%
XYO Network
$0.00355938-0.37%
Origin Protocol
$0.09717160+0.50%
Adventure Gold
$0.63044596-0.96%
Verasity
$0.00471095+3.70%
Aavegotchi
$0.94450532-0.27%
Maple
$6.09+4.69%
Raydium
$0.21548180+1.19%
Voyager Token
$0.16189807-7.39%
SuperRare
$0.07446528+0.88%
Boba Network
$0.13267229-0.46%
Alien Worlds
$0.01243650+7.40%
Badger DAO
$2.18-1.28%
Storj
$0.29478350+1.68%
Index Chain
$0.05325845+1.28%
CEEK VR
$0.04838757-0.66%
Orchid
$0.06733441-6.62%
Moonriver
$5.24+1.06%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52920569-0.68%
RACA
$0.00011285-0.50%
TrueFi
$0.03538224-2.43%
GAS
$2.66-0.33%
LCX
$0.04632012+0.45%
Reef
$0.00156481-2.13%
Rally
$0.00652007+0.22%
Saitama
$0.00072092-1.29%
Polkastarter
$0.31232441+2.25%
Travala.com
$0.58884391+0.52%
Ethernity
$1.59+0.16%
LooksRare
$0.05494897-2.63%
Serum
$0.07855465+1.07%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24891971+3.88%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.96-0.33%
DIA
$0.25096818-1.77%
BarnBridge
$2.97+0.61%
Virtua
$0.02562426+0.78%
Keep3rV1
$54.90+1.23%
Enzyme
$18.07+0.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12080073+0.28%
Onyxcoin
$0.00102216+0.96%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.69+1.40%
Alchemix
$12.84+0.64%
Velas
$0.00978133+2.87%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15715255+3.69%
Decentral Games
$0.03217534+0.63%
Bluzelle
$0.05365317+1.57%
CLV
$0.03718772-2.61%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.23%
Star Atlas
$0.00156571+2.93%
district0x
$0.02745522-0.76%
MXC
$0.00842665-0.02%
0x
$0.21894863+0.71%
Harvest Finance
$25.27-1.20%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.28-0.01%
StaFi
$0.27965212-0.46%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00377662+1.30%
Bonk
$0.00000034+0.50%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000076+3.77%
Rarible
$1.05+1.38%
Augur
$1.44-4.57%
Tokemak
$0.62163464+4.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01208456+0.96%
Tamadoge
$0.00880354-2.71%
Quantstamp
$0.01075560-3.15%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02353621-7.63%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04927334+1.52%
FTX Token
$1.20+1.34%
Braintrust
$0.27163587-0.27%
Pepe
$0.00000128+12.87%
BitDAO
$0.48441657-1.53%
Threshold
$0.02428613+1.35%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10916048+0.53%
Human
$0.03781585-0.86%
Pitbull
$0.000000007.61%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.64%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.86%
Tether
$1.00-0.10%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.02%
Dai
$1.01+0.20%
Web3 Security Startup Cube3.ai Emerges From Stealth With $8.2M Seed Funding

The fundraising was led by Blockchange Ventures with participation from Dispersion Capital, Symbolic Capital, Hypersphere Ventures, Iclub and TA Ventures.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconAug 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Cube3.ai founder and CEO Einaras Gravrock (CUBE3.AI)

Cube3.ai founder and CEO Einaras Gravrock (CUBE3.AI)

Cube3.ai, a cryptocurrency-focused security startup that protects smart contracts by blocking malicious transactions, has emerged from stealth mode having raised $8.2 million of seed funding.

The seed round was led by Blockchange Ventures with participation from Dispersion Capital, Symbolic Capital, Hypersphere Ventures, ICLUB and TA Ventures.

Periodic attacks on public blockchain-based systems and decentralized finance (DeFi) have earned the sector a reputation as a playground for hackers and cyber criminals, where the financial incentives for bad actors are generally much higher than in the current, so-called Web2, world.

When there’s a wave of innovation, typically a wave of crime comes with it, which is what motivated Cube3.ai founder and CEO Einaras Gravrock, a seasoned builder of Web2 security platforms, to go beyond essentials such as manual code audits and post-attack alerts to create a system that checks crypto transactions in real time.

Cube3.ai uses machine learning and pattern matching to give newly deployed smart contracts a risk score. Criminals continually deploy new contracts from new wallets that moments later may propose a malicious transaction against a target contract. This leaves only a short window to evaluate new contracts for malicious intent, Gravrock said.

“On behalf of our clients, we equip decentralized applications and smart contracts to identify exploits, and then to decline exploits as they are being proposed,” said Gravrock in an interview with CoinDesk. “It means contracts and applications can carry on processing legitimate transactions, so it’s a bit like a guardian angel is watching over your contract.”

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

