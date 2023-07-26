For Crypto Investors Down Bad in Hector, the DAO Can’t Die Fast Enough

Hector tried to right its financial ship in March by hiring Farooq, who said he was a Wall Street veteran who also goes by “Qboy,” to manage its finances. In his first months on the job Farooq cut expenses by 85%. But project insiders claim he did nothing to protect the DAO or its dwindling treasury from disaster. Hector declined to limit its exposure to Multichain-linked assets during the rocky month that preceded that bridge’s collapse.