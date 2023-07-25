DeFi Headed Toward a ‘Major Resurgence,’ Tribe Capital’s Boris Revsin Says

In late 2018, the crowdfunding platform Republic acquired the team behind Game Theory Group and Revsin was brought on to head its new Republic Capital arm, which was distinct from the more consulting and builder-oriented Republic Crypto group. By the time Revsin left in April 2022, Republic Capital had raised more than $600 million, held about $1 billion in assets under management and had invested in more than 80 startups, including Avalanche, Polygon, Blockdaemon and Kraken.