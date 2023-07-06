Multichain Bridges Experience Unannounced Outflows of Over $130M in Crypto

Bitcoin
$30,271.93-0.70%
Ethereum
$1,882.65-1.44%
Binance Coin
$237.66-0.58%
XRP
$0.46835329-1.95%
Cardano
$0.28293000-0.16%
Dogecoin
$0.06595366-1.61%
Solana
$20.56+9.58%
Litecoin
$98.05-3.46%
Tron
$0.07770547+1.19%
Polkadot
$5.08-2.23%
Polygon
$0.67550611+0.84%
Bitcoin Cash
$284.76+9.88%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,280.36-1.00%
Avalanche
$12.62-0.23%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000729-2.26%
Uniswap
$5.40+0.20%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.01%
Chainlink
$6.18-1.54%
Monero
$168.38+0.55%
Cosmos
$9.39+0.32%
Ethereum Classic
$19.22+0.50%
Stellar
$0.09693400-3.10%
Filecoin
$4.39-9.00%
Internet Computer
$4.13-2.91%
Lido DAO
$1.99-3.23%
Aptos
$7.29-1.31%
Hedera
$0.04676509-0.97%
Quant
$102.99-2.48%
Crypto.com
$0.05700136-0.74%
Arbitrum
$1.10-0.75%
VeChain
$0.01873266-2.09%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-0.92%
The Graph
$0.11760288-1.07%
Aave
$72.09-3.98%
Stacks
$0.65826946-2.24%
Maker
$985.58+6.98%
Elrond
$33.97-2.22%
Algorand
$0.11453004-4.65%
Bitcoin SV
$43.56+4.36%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99997284+0.33%
EOS
$0.71477900-1.08%
The Sandbox
$0.41878291-1.38%
Optimism
$1.21-1.57%
Fantom
$0.27305499-8.68%
Tezos
$0.79200000-1.47%
Rocket Pool
$37.66-5.90%
Immutable X
$0.70685711-2.65%
ApeCoin
$1.98-4.83%
Render Token
$1.97+0.25%
Theta
$0.72520397-0.97%
eCash
$0.00003709+21.21%
Decentraland
$0.37965446-1.17%
Axie Infinity
$5.86-1.38%
BitDAO
$0.46046536+2.74%
Synthetix
$2.09-1.10%
Flow
$0.62917197+2.49%
Curve DAO Token
$0.74424025-4.36%
NEO
$9.07+0.41%
Injective Protocol
$7.96-3.96%
Gala
$0.02397092-0.95%
Kava.io
$0.95078051+1.46%
Chiliz
$0.07598518-1.32%
IOTA
$0.18226665-0.29%
PAX Gold
$1,890.52-0.08%
Luna Classic
$0.00008209+0.15%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-1.66%
Mina
$0.46529202-4.02%
Compound
$57.92+0.90%
Dash
$34.22-2.48%
Woo Network
$0.22001566-6.97%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86500977+0.42%
Nexo
$0.62552545-2.03%
Zilliqa
$0.02081390-4.73%
Convex Finance
$4.09-0.84%
dYdX
$1.84-2.45%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-1.80%
THORChain
$1.01-2.07%
Enjin
$0.30072389-2.45%
Gnosis
$115.05+0.14%
Qtum
$2.79+4.53%
1inch Network
$0.30877149-1.59%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19426000-2.42%
Loopring
$0.22835991-2.18%
Mask Network
$3.34-2.10%
Flare
$0.01383734-2.14%
Zcash
$31-1.82%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.37+0.89%
NEM
$0.02782670-3.32%
Celo
$0.49497206-4.62%
Decred
$16.24-1.32%
FLOKI
$0.00002494-1.71%
Holo
$0.00136297-1.11%
Oasis Network
$0.04799960-2.73%
BLUR
$0.32083382-3.02%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.23+5.20%
Ravencoin
$0.01989692-1.29%
Illuvium
$42.34-2.20%
Fetch.ai
$0.21772218-3.75%
Yearn Finance
$6,837.16-0.06%
Kusama
$24.57-0.69%
Stepn
$0.21554697-2.68%
SXP
$0.38375457-7.80%
ICON
$0.21579300-3.26%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.39%
EthereumPoW
$1.91-2.29%
Waves
$1.99+3.05%
Helium
$1.38+3.86%
Balancer
$4.68-1.63%
Astar
$0.04330739-1.34%
JasmyCoin
$0.00398631-1.97%
Audius
$0.18124044-1.62%
Ankr
$0.02340641-3.93%
Golem
$0.18289437-1.82%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.59093828-2.66%
IoTeX
$0.01898868-3.86%
0x
$0.20913067-5.75%
Aragon
$4.26+2.19%
Siacoin
$0.00328177-5.82%
Moonbeam
$0.24710610-3.30%
SafePal
$0.43659177-3.94%
Wax
$0.04825657-2.15%
Band Protocol
$1.22-2.68%
Harmony
$0.01219649-4.08%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32687669-1.25%
Biconomy
$0.23680632-3.19%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18579840-1.46%
Verge
$0.00818207+2.27%
DigiByte
$0.00800067-0.19%
Joe
$0.37946100-1.75%
Skale
$0.02769823-1.30%
Gains Network
$4.20+1.63%
Livepeer
$4.50-1.81%
Sushiswap
$0.65781457-3.05%
Stargate Finance
$0.58480612-3.17%
Synapse
$0.62370390-5.81%
TerraUSD
$0.01199759-1.73%
Horizen
$8.45+3.40%
Lisk
$0.79562141-2.21%
UMA Protocol
$1.59-1.02%
Amp
$0.00203597-1.90%
Axelar
$0.35893751-3.48%
Polymath Network
$0.12500000-1.12%
Cartesi
$0.14928843-2.68%
Braintrust
$0.40409520-2.47%
Kyber Network
$0.55174624-1.14%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01992687+2.65%
Nervos Network
$0.00290714-2.41%
OriginTrail
$0.25124354-0.58%
Nano
$0.71870818+1.74%
Celer Network
$0.01621519-2.77%
iExec RLC
$1.25-3.18%
API3
$1.03-1.38%
OMG Network
$0.63082124-1.15%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-2.60%
Syscoin
$0.12029830+0.08%
PlayDapp
$0.15375336-2.20%
Liquity
$0.91628935-1.89%
Numeraire
$13.28-2.07%
Coin98
$0.15132337-4.28%
Radicle
$1.59-1.98%
Steem
$0.17896176-0.50%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.26+2.93%
Secret
$0.36775962+6.50%
SPACE ID
$0.27079147-3.66%
MetisDAO
$17.69+1.89%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.02-1.20%
Dent
$0.00079372-1.88%
Merit Circle
$0.18785362-1.62%
Chromia
$0.13008020+0.14%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00165948-1.26%
WINkLink
$0.00007200-2.20%
Civic
$0.08243202-2.71%
Hashflow
$0.36739877-2.37%
Gitcoin
$1.05-4.18%
Marlin
$0.00776253-3.17%
Powerledger
$0.14565994-0.78%
Bifrost
$0.04895780+4.23%
Celsius
$0.14638861-6.44%
NKN
$0.09407754-9.54%
COTI
$0.05033765-2.68%
Ren
$0.06074893-2.22%
Request
$0.07866812+2.13%
Keep Network
$0.10850516-6.12%
MOBOX
$0.29216672-3.85%
Bancor
$0.38773396-1.24%
Spell Token
$0.00047315-3.36%
Galxe
$1.17-2.90%
Storj
$0.37272005-7.33%
Sun Token
$0.00553397-0.90%
Adventure Gold
$0.65926162-7.15%
LCX
$0.06438626-0.31%
Aavegotchi
$0.94161139-4.67%
ARPA
$0.04814783-6.08%
SuperRare
$0.07469948-1.86%
XYO Network
$0.00360265-1.69%
Boba Network
$0.13393762-0.08%
CEEK VR
$0.05440197-0.68%
Stormx
$0.00403399-3.22%
Raydium
$0.20313505+1.88%
Serum
$0.11650249-2.57%
Voyager Token
$0.14549982-3.57%
Badger DAO
$2.16-0.95%
Origin Protocol
$0.08418288+1.05%
WazirX
$0.09210431-1.59%
TrueFi
$0.03950570-3.20%
Index Chain
$0.05603088-3.61%
Moonriver
$5.72-4.36%
Alien Worlds
$0.01126724-2.88%
RACA
$0.00011789-2.37%
Reef
$0.00172097-3.76%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50893317-2.29%
GAS
$2.58+0.00%
Saitama
$0.00079841-1.64%
Polkastarter
$0.33337319-0.65%
Orchid
$0.05280324-3.42%
LooksRare
$0.05691224-1.63%
MXC
$0.01231995-1.45%
BarnBridge
$3.23-2.07%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14699667+13.12%
Onyxcoin
$0.00119734+5.42%
Alchemix
$15.17-3.73%
Keep3rV1
$56.05-0.04%
Quickswap
$57.38-8.92%
Enzyme
$18.19-7.35%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14216395-3.89%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25089046-3.10%
DIA
$0.24739718-0.09%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-21.26%
Augur
$3.01-5.21%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.51+0.03%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15303032+0.52%
Blue Zelle
$0.05609618-2.09%
CLV
$0.03604839-2.35%
Star Atlas
$0.00158184+2.50%
district0x
$0.02620000+1.16%
Stafi
$0.33948477+9.70%
Harvest Finance
$26.25+4.21%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00383800+0.21%
Rarible
$1.16-0.65%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01458702+4.93%
Tokemak
$0.68060883-0.27%
Quantstamp
$0.01276774+2.89%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03093534-11.24%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.49-3.97%
Pepe
$0.00000158-3.92%
Threshold
$0.02315075-2.96%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10260431-3.48%
Tether
$0.99995311-0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99982886-0.02%
Dai
$0.99973202-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Multichain Bridges Experience Unannounced Outflows of Over $130M in Crypto

The unannounced moves impacted Multichain’s Fantom, Moonriver and Dogechain bridges

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconJul 6, 2023 at 8:35 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 6, 2023 at 8:49 p.m. UTC
Bridge (Unsplash modified by CoinDesk)

Bridge (Unsplash modified by CoinDesk)

Multiple bridge contracts operated by Multichain saw major outflows of a litany of popular tokens Thursday. There was no immediate explanation for the outflows.

The unannounced moves stripped Multichain’s Fantom bridge of nearly its entire holdings in wBTC, USDC, USDT and a handful of altcoins. Together, the assets were worth over $130 million. On-chain sleuths described the activity as highly unusual; Fantom Foundation CEO Michael Kong told CoinDesk he was “looking into it.”

Multichain has been under pressure for over a month because of failing tech and its AWOL CEO. The trio of unexplained outflows from Multichain’s Fantom, Moonriver and Dogecoin bridge contracts sparked fears on crypto Twitter that a hack could be afoot. Multichain could not immediately be reached for comment.

With information hard to come by, some crypto projects began informing their communities Thursday that they were unaffected by the "potential exploit" of Multichain. "As of right now, Abracadabra is not affected by the possible Multichain exploit, we are investigating with the involved parties to learn more," the team behind Magic Internet Money stablecoin wrote in the project Discord.

Assets transferred out of the Multichain Fantom bridge, with at least $20 million of the altcoins including DAI, LINK and USDT going to 0x9d57. Other transfers saw outbound moves of 1,023 wBTC (~$30.9 million) 7,214 wETH (~$13.6 million), and $57 million USDC between two separate addresses.

Multichain’s Moonriver bridge contract has seen $6.8 million in token outflows with nearly all its wBTC, USDT, USDC and DAI going to 0x48BeAD. An address identified as Mulitchain’s Dogecoin bridge has seen over $600,000 in outflows of USDC.

Edited by Danny Nelson and James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Danny Nelson
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.