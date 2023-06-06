Zodia Custody to Offer Staking to Institutional Clients Through Blockdaemon

Bitcoin
$25,690.95-4.21%
Ethereum
$1,815.36-3.06%
Binance Coin
$277.09-7.88%
XRP
$0.50832050-5.19%
Cardano
$0.35272700-5.87%
Dogecoin
$0.06654903-7.24%
Solana
$20.03-7.23%
Polygon
$0.82466746-7.19%
Tron
$0.07872357-3.25%
Litecoin
$87.44-6.44%
Polkadot
$5.07-4.39%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.08%
Avalanche
$14.10-4.84%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000801-6.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,727.98-4.74%
Uniswap
$4.73-4.97%
Chainlink
$6.09-4.83%
Cosmos
$9.99-6.06%
Monero
$142.20-2.72%
Ethereum Classic
$17.08-5.25%
Stellar
$0.08785500-3.95%
Bitcoin Cash
$109.45-3.80%
Lido DAO
$2.21-4.07%
Internet Computer
$4.33-8.31%
Filecoin
$4.23-8.24%
Aptos
$8.02-9.94%
Quant
$110.27-4.03%
Hedera
$0.04869123-2.54%
Crypto.com
$0.05842685-3.96%
Arbitrum
$1.13-3.20%
NEAR Protocol
$1.50-8.25%
VeChain
$0.01850545-5.13%
ApeCoin
$2.99-6.66%
The Graph
$0.11627034-6.21%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.13%
Algorand
$0.13626168-8.71%
The Sandbox
$0.51598334-14.82%
EOS
$0.84220000-7.32%
Elrond
$36.54-3.09%
Optimism
$1.43-1.25%
Aave
$60.22-3.09%
Decentraland
$0.45470005-10.94%
Fantom
$0.29247847-9.46%
Tezos
$0.84800000-5.99%
Theta
$0.78193478-5.69%
Axie Infinity
$6.62-9.63%
Stacks
$0.53841961-10.03%
Immutable X
$0.72488957-11.22%
Synthetix
$2.26-5.13%
Flow
$0.65793254-8.15%
NEO
$9.35-7.76%
Gala
$0.02645533-8.90%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77495945-7.91%
Kava.io
$1.09+8.89%
Bitcoin SV
$30.33-6.50%
Maker
$639.75-6.75%
Injective Protocol
$7.14-5.58%
Luna Classic
$0.00008862-11.29%
IOTA
$0.18309177-8.74%
PAX Gold
$1,928.21-0.61%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053-9.31%
Chiliz
$0.09358668-6.34%
Mina
$0.49989263-6.95%
eCash
$0.00002298-5.75%
Dash
$39.08-7.22%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96310538-9.83%
Woo Network
$0.21352813-7.37%
Nexo
$0.64014333-3.05%
Zilliqa
$0.02134196-10.26%
Flare
$0.02107457-7.20%
Mask Network
$4.04-6.60%
THORChain
$1.08-7.09%
Loopring
$0.25765864-6.40%
Enjin
$0.32018337-4.17%
PancakeSwap
$1.57-8.07%
dYdX
$1.95-9.18%
Convex Finance
$3.90-7.73%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19853000-8.26%
FLOKI
$0.00002789-9.83%
NEM
$0.03025629-7.19%
Illuvium
$50.57-2.77%
Holo
$0.00149599-6.23%
Oasis Network
$0.05241861-5.21%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.77%
Qtum
$2.44-7.17%
Zcash
$29.41-7.20%
Fetch.ai
$0.23873346-9.64%
Celo
$0.47556754-11.56%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.23-7.13%
Kusama
$26.30-6.66%
SXP
$0.40429150-7.22%
Audius
$0.21695113-8.03%
Compound
$33.09-6.16%
Ravencoin
$0.01900323-7.61%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.77491158-10.84%
IoTeX
$0.02256345-4.66%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.15-3.07%
ICON
$0.22058658-7.48%
BLUR
$0.42979073-11.78%
Decred
$13.82-9.89%
Stepn
$0.23659972-9.99%
JasmyCoin
$0.00429576-8.47%
Helium
$1.42-1.69%
Yearn Finance
$6,031.66-6.28%
Ankr
$0.02370793-7.83%
EthereumPoW
$1.73-14.23%
Braintrust
$0.70802884-2.04%
0x
$0.20254626-7.07%
Moonbeam
$0.26254477-6.81%
Band Protocol
$1.29-8.93%
Wax
$0.04867603-7.80%
Harmony
$0.01303034-8.33%
Waves
$1.58-7.22%
Siacoin
$0.00298331-5.39%
Sushiswap
$0.74976689-11.54%
SafePal
$0.38933484-4.36%
Joe
$0.41975310-9.50%
Synapse
$0.72292716+6.52%
Skale
$0.03018380-8.34%
Aragon
$3.38-4.15%
Amp
$0.00238829-5.60%
Gains Network
$4.35-8.41%
Livepeer
$4.52-10.18%
Stargate Finance
$0.61751645-6.06%
UMA Protocol
$1.76-8.46%
TerraUSD
$0.01261431-12.57%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02421811-9.19%
DigiByte
$0.00730964-7.98%
Cartesi
$0.16046236-11.09%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16323461+1.98%
Nano
$0.84241535+18.28%
Lisk
$0.77447877-8.42%
Polymath Network
$0.12415627-9.57%
Nervos Network
$0.00329492-8.42%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-3.83%
SPACE ID
$0.37074882-18.71%
Kyber Network
$0.57057000-8.85%
NuCypher
$0.07990936-0.02%
iExec RLC
$1.36-9.33%
OMG Network
$0.68884248-8.91%
MetisDAO
$21.15-3.32%
Syscoin
$0.12136520-3.82%
Numeraire
$13.49-4.10%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00200511-8.11%
Celsius
$0.19070267-19.89%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.28-9.44%
Chromia
$0.13775751-13.33%
Ren
$0.07591260-9.12%
Steem
$0.17390877-8.07%
Dent
$0.00077913-8.29%
COTI
$0.06140248-8.60%
Secret
$0.34565872-8.94%
NKN
$0.11153807-9.03%
MOBOX
$0.36366448-9.56%
WINkLink
$0.00007110-4.92%
Civic
$0.07966856-6.21%
Request
$0.08117321-6.27%
Spell Token
$0.00052410-10.34%
Bancor
$0.38901544-5.23%
Keep Network
$0.11068178-7.91%
Bifrost
$0.04687982-4.64%
CEEK VR
$0.07019032-9.08%
Sun Token
$0.00586211-2.94%
SuperRare
$0.08149154-11.62%
Index Chain
$0.06659741-15.64%
WazirX
$0.10713652-7.22%
Augur
$5.97-6.78%
XYO Network
$0.00374191-6.28%
Raydium
$0.21511431-6.48%
Reef
$0.00197449-8.77%
Stormx
$0.00389370-8.79%
LooksRare
$0.07779895-9.60%
Moonriver
$5.94-7.56%
RACA
$0.00012026-5.57%
Storj
$0.26957641-8.97%
Saitama
$0.00084803-4.78%
GAS
$2.66-4.23%
Voyager Token
$0.12543190-11.85%
Orchid
$0.06116190-8.90%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17507307-3.22%
Polkastarter
$0.31730868-6.72%
Adventure Gold
$0.40448481-4.40%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16739596-9.59%
Verge
$0.00178896-6.26%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-13.46%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17985955-7.88%
Enzyme
$17.53-3.48%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.63-7.74%
Serum
$0.06681416-9.94%
CLV
$0.04022830-10.07%
Quickswap
$50.60-9.81%
Blue Zelle
$0.05857212-9.63%
district0x
$0.03045564+6.12%
Star Atlas
$0.00173692-6.26%
Stafi
$0.31451554-7.29%
Harvest Finance
$25.74-4.71%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00343833-10.60%
Rarible
$1.11-4.67%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01420690-5.62%
Tokemak
$0.71890566-4.77%
Quantstamp
$0.01186485-5.52%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03091379-6.41%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.85916403-8.47%
Pepe
$0.997e-700-16.46%
Tether
$1.00+0.11%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.11%
Dai
$1.00+0.14%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Zodia Custody to Offer Staking to Institutional Clients Through Blockdaemon

The firm said it is the first bank-owned custodian to offer staking services to institutional clients.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Standard Chartered (Shutterstock)

Standard Chartered, majority owner of Zodia Custody. (Shutterstock)

Cryptocurrency storage provider Zodia Custody said it will offer crypto staking to institutional clients through an agreement with infrastructure provider Blockdaemon.

The two firms are attempting to capture the growing institutional interest for staking – the process of offering digital assets to help run a blockchain network in return for rewards – according to an emailed announcement on Tuesday.

Interest around staking has increased since the Ethereum blockchain completed its transition to a proof-of-stake system in September. Following the network's Shapella upgrade on April 12, the amount of ether (ETH) staked had surged by 4.4 million to 22.58 million ($42 billion) as of May 23.

Zodia Custody, which is a subsidiary of U.K-based multinational bank Standard Chartered and is also backed by Northern Trust and SBI Holdings, claims to be the first bank-owned custodian to offer staking services to institutional clients.

In April, Blockdaemon rolled out a wallet service to help financial institutions and crypto custodians to steward their assets without needing to store them with a third party.

Read More: Ethereum Staking Needs Its (Honest) LIBOR

Edited by Sheldon Reback.






DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Zodia CustodyStakingInstitutional InvestorsBlockdaemon