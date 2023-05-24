0x Releases Latest Version of DEX Aggregator Matcha

Bitcoin
$26,291.71-3.66%
Ethereum
$1,792.61-3.39%
Binance Coin
$305.69-2.86%
XRP
$0.45018069-2.29%
Cardano
$0.36150000-2.50%
Dogecoin
$0.07047531-3.29%
Polygon
$0.86187105-3.10%
Solana
$19.19-4.00%
Tron
$0.07716636-1.38%
Polkadot
$5.23-2.96%
Litecoin
$85.73-6.23%
Binance USD
$0.99955385-0.06%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000847-4.76%
Avalanche
$14.09-4.50%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,453.75-3.54%
Uniswap
$4.92-3.95%
Chainlink
$6.26-4.21%
Cosmos
$10.32-2.29%
Monero
$148.92-1.90%
Ethereum Classic
$17.71-3.60%
Stellar
$0.08588100-2.41%
Bitcoin Cash
$112.15-3.17%
Internet Computer
$4.82-5.13%
Filecoin
$4.39-2.90%
Lido DAO
$1.96-4.14%
Aptos
$8.03-4.28%
Hedera
$0.05021505-4.48%
Crypto.com
$0.05968439-3.92%
Quant
$100.69-2.27%
NEAR Protocol
$1.56-4.78%
Arbitrum
$1.10-5.73%
VeChain
$0.01892483-3.28%
ApeCoin
$3.37-3.99%
Algorand
$0.15556183-5.14%
The Graph
$0.11391394-6.73%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99575588+2.03%
Fantom
$0.33063624-9.94%
EOS
$0.83280000-3.51%
Elrond
$35.77-2.75%
Aave
$62.90-4.47%
The Sandbox
$0.48629818-5.20%
Theta
$0.83972577-3.62%
Decentraland
$0.45478475-5.17%
Stacks
$0.58905632-7.99%
Tezos
$0.86440800-3.53%
Synthetix
$2.42-2.96%
Axie Infinity
$6.58-4.98%
Flow
$0.73392191-4.70%
NEO
$10.31-0.33%
Immutable X
$0.71888648-6.78%
Gala
$0.02903796-4.87%
Curve DAO Token
$0.81784192-6.89%
Bitcoin SV
$32.18-5.22%
Kava.io
$1.16-3.64%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059-0.93%
Maker
$612.12-3.34%
Chiliz
$0.10047807-4.24%
Optimism
$1.57-6.15%
IOTA
$0.18829613+0.35%
PAX Gold
$1,973.69-0.26%
Injective Protocol
$6.47-5.82%
Luna Classic
$0.00008444-5.30%
Mina
$0.54689145-5.42%
eCash
$0.00002467-3.98%
Dash
$40.66-7.72%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.06-1.38%
Flare
$0.02719244-2.59%
Zilliqa
$0.02260117-4.46%
Nexo
$0.66539713-1.65%
Woo Network
$0.20653477-5.61%
Loopring
$0.28050666-4.96%
Convex Finance
$4.41-4.83%
PancakeSwap
$1.65-9.06%
THORChain
$1.09-4.61%
Enjin
$0.32425412-4.60%
dYdX
$2.01-6.96%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21343600-4.58%
Mask Network
$3.93-6.89%
FLOKI
$0.00003035-4.21%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-10.55%
NEM
$0.03120037-4.66%
Holo
$0.00158059-4.05%
Qtum
$2.67-3.32%
Zcash
$31.01-4.26%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.83-5.17%
Oasis Network
$0.05029281-4.46%
Celo
$0.50121819-4.18%
Ravencoin
$0.02082509-5.12%
Decred
$16.33-3.99%
Audius
$0.23363702-4.98%
Illuvium
$46.06-4.55%
Fetch.ai
$0.22676402-7.17%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.85626612-6.11%
Stepn
$0.27045574-8.74%
Compound
$33.96-4.30%
BLUR
$0.48868624-9.02%
ICON
$0.23956156-5.89%
SXP
$0.39315247-7.74%
Kusama
$24.74-2.94%
EthereumPoW
$2.04-2.88%
JasmyCoin
$0.00460476-5.87%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.46-2.23%
IoTeX
$0.02284736-0.68%
Yearn Finance
$6,460.72-4.05%
Helium
$1.41-6.34%
Ankr
$0.02439845-6.22%
Waves
$1.97+2.94%
Braintrust
$0.77517243+0.49%
Harmony
$0.01525520-4.81%
0x
$0.21974727-2.60%
Wax
$0.05361895-4.83%
Band Protocol
$1.40-4.66%
Moonbeam
$0.27079672-5.18%
Sushiswap
$0.85879572-4.60%
Siacoin
$0.00318632-4.82%
Polymath Network
$0.17841749-0.84%
SafePal
$0.39840798-2.60%
Amp
$0.00255249-9.14%
Skale
$0.03161766-4.61%
Gains Network
$4.67-6.99%
Aragon
$3.54-4.47%
Livepeer
$5.00-3.00%
UMA Protocol
$1.95-6.14%
TerraUSD
$0.01397277-5.78%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02720169-3.01%
SPACE ID
$0.45080285-5.57%
DigiByte
$0.00750366-5.06%
Cartesi
$0.16807373-7.46%
Synapse
$0.62197712-3.57%
Stargate Finance
$0.59983694-4.45%
Joe
$0.34723293-7.11%
Lisk
$0.80651055-4.02%
iExec RLC
$1.55-3.41%
Nervos Network
$0.00332887-1.86%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-3.91%
OMG Network
$0.74887348-6.92%
Kyber Network
$0.59826590-4.71%
Ribbon Finance
$0.13850895-1.50%
Secret
$0.46096347-4.92%
Nano
$0.69280025-3.62%
Celsius
$0.21663605-6.32%
MetisDAO
$20.98-5.31%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00213254-4.70%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.57-5.28%
Numeraire
$13.63-4.04%
Syscoin
$0.11885152-6.60%
Steem
$0.18588978-4.01%
COTI
$0.06621685-2.39%
Dent
$0.00083167-3.01%
Chromia
$0.13685706-2.50%
MOBOX
$0.39691684-3.46%
Ren
$0.07302878-5.96%
WINkLink
$0.00007402-2.47%
NuCypher
$0.05300987-33.67%
NKN
$0.10529868+0.26%
Civic
$0.08396393-4.45%
Keep Network
$0.12229352-7.02%
Bifrost
$0.05204613+2.12%
Spell Token
$0.00056260-5.23%
Request
$0.08332399-3.60%
Bancor
$0.39617753-4.56%
CEEK VR
$0.06934518-9.69%
SuperRare
$0.09165325-5.99%
Index Chain
$0.07683185-7.80%
Sun Token
$0.00590642-3.17%
WazirX
$0.12039080-2.24%
XYO Network
$0.00405572-2.47%
Augur
$6.43-3.13%
RACA
$0.00014892-2.69%
Reef
$0.00216436-4.46%
Stormx
$0.00426939-5.74%
LooksRare
$0.08412897-9.35%
Moonriver
$6.26-3.24%
Storj
$0.29444948-5.59%
Raydium
$0.20002694+0.18%
Voyager Token
$0.14086952-4.91%
Orchid
$0.06628370-0.83%
Saitama
$0.00087361-1.53%
GAS
$2.78-3.45%
Polkastarter
$0.34461110-4.56%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-17.20%
Verge
$0.00197644-5.08%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17145057-4.98%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19924886-4.40%
CLV
$0.04806880+0.05%
Adventure Gold
$0.36280538-3.73%
Serum
$0.07346657-5.67%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.79-3.85%
Enzyme
$18.11-2.15%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14299227-4.80%
Quickswap
$55.78-4.19%
Blue Zelle
$0.06148102-2.87%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00609357+104.45%
Star Atlas
$0.00204500-2.04%
district0x
$0.03090000+11.96%
Stafi
$0.34205030-3.82%
Harvest Finance
$27.09-3.14%
Rarible
$1.25-2.41%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01510719-5.14%
Tokemak
$0.74256318+0.54%
Quantstamp
$0.01316602-1.36%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03449804-9.87%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.98892926-10.78%
Pepe
$0.00000138-13.97%
Tether
$0.99975490-0.05%
USD Coin
$0.99970129-0.04%
Dai
$0.99967155-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

0x Releases Latest Version of DEX Aggregator Matcha

The newest iteration is focused on enhancing the trading experience for users.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconMay 24, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. UTC
Updated May 24, 2023 at 4:02 p.m. UTC
0x releases new Matcha version (0x)

0x releases new Matcha version (0x)

Exchange infrastructure provider 0x has released its newest iteration of Matcha, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, which incorporates several features focused on enhancing the trading experience for users.

Matcha rolled out a new transaction mode for users called “Matcha Auto” that makes transactions twice as likely to be included in the next immediate block whilst reducing the chances of a failed transaction trade.

Additionally, Matcha’s DEX liquidity sources jumped 47%, while the number of tokens indexed on the platform skyrocketed from 11,000 to 3.7 million tokens.

Each decentralized exchange has varying prices for crypto assets, as the price for ETH may differ between Uniswap and SushiSwap. A DEX aggregator compiles the prices of a crypto asset from multiple exchanges and lets users find the best price for their trading.

Matcha compares all the prices across different markets for users and “finds intelligent ways to chop your trade into pieces to route chunks of it to different markets to achieve the best price,” said co-founder Will Warren to CoinDesk.

According to 0x Protocol Explorer, Matcha in the past 30 days had roughly 16,900 users and 60,310 trades at press time. Total volume in the same time period currently stands at nearly $529 million, with an average trade size of $8,760.

“In a world where there are billions of tokens, there are dozens of different blockchain networks and there are hundreds of different decentralized exchanges scattered across them, figuring out where to go, in order to buy or sell a token and get the best price gets more and more complicated,” added Warren. Aggregation and providing a multichain product like Matcha is “going to become more and more valuable for users over time.”

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DEXDecentralized exchange0x0x Labs