Investors Track Pepecoin Whales to Cash In on Meme Coin Mania as Wider Market Stagnates

Anyone doing so is ignoring the fact that the shocking magnitude of PEPE's controversial rise is rare. Digital assets that have very little – or no – fundamental value like dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) pop out of the ether every couple of years. But finding the next PEPE is next to impossible; every winner is surrounded by the ashes of many failures. (And, also, PEPE's market cap has crashed to less than $650 million, according to CoinGecko.)