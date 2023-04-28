'Operation Choke Point 2.0' Is SEC's 'Chemotherapy' for $14B Ponzi Problem, BCB's CEO Says

"Events of the last six months have put a damper on entities wanting to bank this space [crypto]," said another panelist, Richard Booth, chief compliance officer of Fortress Trust Company. "But it's legal business and I think that every business in this country is entitled to access to banking rails." He added that "the regulation, I think, needs to be matured. Congress has clearly advocated what they're supposed to be doing and the regulators are struggling to keep up."