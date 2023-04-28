Bitcoin
Epic Games Alum Mike Seavers Will Join Web3 Giant Yuga Labs as CTO

Mike Seavers will join the home of Bored Ape Yacht Club on May 22.

By Brandy Betz
AccessTimeIconApr 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
The Otherside (Yuga Labs)

The Otherside (Yuga Labs)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDaniel Alegre
CEOYuga Labs
Daniel Alegre - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear from Yuga Labs new CEO in his first public appearance since assuming the position.
Secure Your Seat

Brandy covers crypto-related venture capital deals for CoinDesk.

Mike Seavers, the former executive vice president of development at Fortnite creator Epic Games, is joining Yuga Labs as chief technology officer, effective on May 22.

The news comes about four months after Yuga Labs announced Activision Blizzard veteran Daniel Alegre as its new CEO.

Miami-based Yuga Labs is a Web3 giant and the home of popular non-fungible token (NFT) collections Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks, the Otherside metaverse, and the ApeCoin token (APE).

While NFT prices in general felt some pressure during crypto winter, the space continues to attract money and attention and Yuga Labs stands as one of the most dominant players.

Seavers is stepping into a CTO role that is currently occupied by co-founder Kerem Atalay, who will remain on as a strategic advisor. Prior to joining Epic Games in 2021, Seavers was the CTO at Riot Games, the studio behind League of Legends and Valorant.

“Mike has a proven track record of taking organizations to the next level, and he shares our vision for how important digital identity and community will be for the future of the internet. We have an opportunity to be the Web3 platform at the forefront of entertainment, and Mike’s expertise will help us scale to achieve that,” said Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre in the press release.

Read more: Gucci and Yuga Labs Are Bringing High Fashion to the Otherside

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

