From markets to real estate to the dollar to retail, the data on whether the economy is recovering or not is hella confused.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

The economy is nothing if not confounding right now.

Across every domain, from real estate to oil to retail, there are bull signals and bear signals.

See also: 6 Things Jobless Claims Tell Us About the State of the Real Economy

Signals we're tracking:

Markets - strong stock recovery vs. growth in cash deposits

Employment - growth in jobs vs. persistent continuing jobless claims

Retail - growth in foot traffic vs. demand destruction

Oil - growth in demand (but not in economically productive diesel)

Real estate - surge in mortgage applications vs. worst home sales since 2010

Dollar - declining confidence vs. there is no alternative

COVID-19 - reduced death rates in the U.S. vs. growing caseload

What’s the answer? Is this just a narrative mirage recovery? Listen and find out.

See also: 5 Numbers That Tell the Story of Markets Right Now