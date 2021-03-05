Financial data firm Bloomberg announced Friday it is now providing information for six more cryptocurrencies.
- The Bloomberg terminal now provides price data for orchid (OXT), omg network (OMG), eos, chainlink (LINK), tezos (XTZ) and stellar lumens (XLM).
- The data comes from CF Benchmarks, a Financial Conduct Authority–regulated indices provider and Kraken subsidiary.
- Not only does this show institutional interest is beginning to move beyond bitcoin but it also highlights "how the asset class is being viewed alongside the traditional asset classes." said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks.
