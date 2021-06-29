Bitcoin (BTC) buyers remained active during Asian trading hours as they defended initial support of about $33,800. The next level of resistance is seen between $38,000 and $40,000, which is near the top of a monthlong range.
The $30,000 support level was retested over the weekend, marking a higher low from the June 22 shakeout of around $29,000. Price remains elevated and could break above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart.
Bitcoin was trading at about $35,000 at press time and is up 4% over the past 24 hours.
- Bitcoin is attempting to reverse a short-term downtrend, which could yield further upside, especially since the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is not yet overbought.
- The corrective phase since May appears to be slowing as buyers return at support levels. A temporary relief rally could stabilize selling pressure until overbought signals appear on the charts.
- For now, bitcoin is stuck in a range as sellers have maintained a series of lower price highs since April.
