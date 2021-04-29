Bitcoin (BTC) continues to stall despite its brief spike toward $56,000 on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency was trading around $54,000 at the time of writing and could approach lower support around $52,000.
- Bitcoin remains in a downtrend on the four-hour chart defined by a series of lower price highs since the April 14 all-time high of around $64,800.
- There is strong resistance from the $60,000 level and around $56,000. The 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart has kept a lid on price movements since the April 17 sell-off.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is around neutral territory after reaching overbought levels on Tuesday.
- For now, it appears that buyers are still in profit-taking mode as BTC drifts toward lower support around $52,000. A decisive break above $56,000 is needed to resume the roughly 15% price recovery from the April 25 low.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.