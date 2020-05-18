BTC can't seem to break $10K while JK Rowling gets an earful. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily Podcast.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Battles for $10K as Gold Prints Over 7-Year High

18 Months In, Few People Use, Mine or Buy Privacy Coin Grin

Bakkt Announces New Insurance Coverage, Claims More Than 70 Custody Clients

JK Rowling Asks About Bitcoin. Accursed Crypto Twitter Scares Her Off

'Great Balls' is an AC/DC song written by an AI

