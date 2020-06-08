As bitcoin traders struggle to bust through $10,000, there’s a new claimant to the title of Satoshi Nakamoto. CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Podcast is back with your bitcoin news roundup.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace
Today’s bitcoin news:
Courtesy of CoinTelegraph: The Escobars Believe They’ve Found the Real Satoshi
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.