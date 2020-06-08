As bitcoin traders struggle to bust through $10,000, there’s a new claimant to the title of Satoshi Nakamoto. CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Podcast is back with your bitcoin news roundup.

Today’s bitcoin news:

As Bitcoiners Eye Inflation Boost, Wall Street Sees Barely Any for Five Years

Bitcoin’s Quiet Progress Is Pointing Toward a Better Future

Courtesy of CoinTelegraph: The Escobars Believe They’ve Found the Real Satoshi

See also: The Power and Peril of the ‘Bitcoin Fixes This’ Meme

