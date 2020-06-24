With miners transferring more bitcoin now compared to any point in the last year, police misconduct on Ethereum and a new inter-blockchain hub out of China, Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.

A sudden spike in miner outflows of bitcoin to exchanges makes the cryptocurrency vulnerable to a price drop, according one analyst.

Built on the InterPlanetary File System and the Ethereum blockchain, the protocol lets anyone file police misconduct reports anonymously.

Chainlink will help the state-backed Blockchain-Based Service Network with oracles, and Cosmos-powered Irisnet will assist with interoperability.