With miners transferring more bitcoin now compared to any point in the last year, police misconduct on Ethereum and a new inter-blockchain hub out of China, Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.
A sudden spike in miner outflows of bitcoin to exchanges makes the cryptocurrency vulnerable to a price drop, according one analyst.
Built on the InterPlanetary File System and the Ethereum blockchain, the protocol lets anyone file police misconduct reports anonymously.
Chainlink will help the state-backed Blockchain-Based Service Network with oracles, and Cosmos-powered Irisnet will assist with interoperability.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.