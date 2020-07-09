With bitcoin headed back up and Brazil’s real hitting new lows, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.

Today's stories:

While bitcoin’s range play continues, options traders look to be betting on a big move to the higher side soon.

The late Gerald Cotten wasn’t the only investor who failed to make a plan for his crypto, according to a survey by the Cremation Institute.

Brazilian crypto users are increasingly turning to USD-pegged stablecoins as the country’s real sinks to record lows against the dollar.

Start9 Labs’ Embassy server sets up its own private internet network and comes with its own operating system. We tried it.