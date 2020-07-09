With bitcoin headed back up and Brazil’s real hitting new lows, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Option Traders Bet on Bullish Move Following Volatility Squeeze

While bitcoin’s range play continues, options traders look to be betting on a big move to the higher side soon. 

Only 23% of Hodlers Have a Crypto Estate Plan: Survey

The late Gerald Cotten wasn’t the only investor who failed to make a plan for his crypto, according to a survey by the Cremation Institute.

Brazil’s Ailing Economy Is Helping Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins Find Traction

Brazilian crypto users are increasingly turning to USD-pegged stablecoins as the country’s real sinks to record lows against the dollar.

Get Off the Cloud With Start9’s Private Internet Kit

Start9 Labs’ Embassy server sets up its own private internet network and comes with its own operating system. We tried it.

