With BTC beating precious metals, Ethereum rising and a new report out on a lightning network vulnerability, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your Bitcoin news roundup!

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today's News:

Bitcoin showed its luster during the first half of 2020 amid mediocre returns from precious metals.

The number of active ether addresses just clocked a recent high, possibly thanks to its growing role in decentralized finance.

Computer scientists Jona Harris and Aviv Zohar have examined the Lightning Network’s “flood and loot” attack that preys on Bitcoin network congestion.

Ocean Protocol has completed a proof-of-concept with Daimler, showing how the Mercedes-Benz maker can begin monetizing data across its supply chains.

Brock Pierce has formally filed to run for president of the United States.