With the battle for CBDC dominance in the East heating up and smart contract use skyrocketing as Ethereum turns five, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.

Today's Bitcoin News:

The flow of bitcoins and stablecoins in and out of cryptocurrency exchanges observed on Monday suggests the latest price breakout may persist.

Coin Metrics reported the daily number of smart contract calls on Ethereum jumped to 3.11 million – a new record.

The comments mark a shift in priority for Japan as it seeks to counter the economic threat from regional rival China.

An unknown hacker gained access to the wallet maker’s marketing database, stealing a million email addresses as well as personal information for 9,000 customers.