With the battle for CBDC dominance in the East heating up and smart contract use skyrocketing as Ethereum turns five, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Bitcoin News:

Bitcoin’s Latest Rally May Have Staying Power, Exchange Flows Suggest

The flow of bitcoins and stablecoins in and out of cryptocurrency exchanges observed on Monday suggests the latest price breakout may persist. 

Soaring DeFi Usage Drives Ethereum Contract Calls to New Record

Coin Metrics reported the daily number of smart contract calls on Ethereum jumped to 3.11 million – a new record. 

Digital Yen Now ‘Top Priority’ for Japan Central Bank, Says Senior Official

The comments mark a shift in priority for Japan as it seeks to counter the economic threat from regional rival China.

Crypto Wallet Maker Ledger Loses 1M Email Addresses in Data Theft

An unknown hacker gained access to the wallet maker’s marketing database, stealing a million email addresses as well as personal information for 9,000 customers.

