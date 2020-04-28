Bitcoin could hit $8K soon while Indonesia has created a thornless durian. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily Podcast.

Todays stories:

Bitcoin Rally Pauses Near $7.8K After Longest Winning Run in 8 Months

DeFi Project dForce Refunds All Affected Users After $25M Hack

Chinese City Known for Bitcoin Mining Seeks Blockchain Firms to Burn Excess Hydropower

Indonesia grows thornless durians after 12 years of experimenting

