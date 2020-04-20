Bitcoin volatility points to big things coming while a DeFi protocol loses $25 million overnight. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily Podcast.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Volatility at 3-Month Low as Market Awaits Big Price Move

Russians Withdrew a Year's Worth of Cash in a Month Over Coronavirus Fears

Bitcoin ATMs Expand Despite Shelter-in-Place Rules

Weekend Attack Drains Decentralized Protocol dForce of $25M in Crypto

