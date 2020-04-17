Bitcoin could rise to $8,000 while the European Union dumps a decentralized solution. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Options Trading Hits One-Month High as Price Turns Bullish

US Lawmaker Calls Libra's Revamp Insufficient

Decentralized Protocol Removed From EU Contact Tracing Website Without Notice

CFTC Charges Florida Resident With Defrauding Crypto Investors Out of $1.6M

Russians Troll Government COVID-19 App With 1-Star Ratings, Harsh Reviews

