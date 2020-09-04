As the price of bitcoin reels from its biggest drop since Black Thursday, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Despite a slight bounce Friday morning, some analysts don’t expect bitcoin to chart a quick recovery from the double-digit price drop over the last two days.

Cryptocurrency analysts attributed the drop to a combination of risk-off sentiment in traditional markets, DeFi exhaustion and miner selling.

Pornhub will accept BTC and LTC payments, a nonprofit wants Coinbase to be more transparent and credit default swaps are coming to the Ethereum blockchain.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey wants coordinated global regulation around stablecoins as the payment method picks up steam.