V-Shaped Recovery From Bitcoin’s Biggest Drop Since March Unlikely, Say Analysts

Despite a slight bounce Friday morning, some analysts don’t expect bitcoin to chart a quick recovery from the double-digit price drop over the last two days.

3 Reasons Bitcoin Just Tanked Below $11K for First Time in a Month

Cryptocurrency analysts attributed the drop to a combination of risk-off sentiment in traditional markets, DeFi exhaustion and miner selling. 

Blockchain Bites: Bitcoin’s Steep Sell-Off, Pornhub’s Crypto Payments, Twitter’s Latest Hack 

Pornhub will accept BTC and LTC payments, a nonprofit wants Coinbase to be more transparent and credit default swaps are coming to the Ethereum blockchain. 

Bank of England Governor Wants Global Regulations as Stablecoins Pick Up Steam  

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey wants coordinated global regulation around stablecoins as the payment method picks up steam.

