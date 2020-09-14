As some bitcoin options traders bet on new all-time highs and another DeFi protocol is attacked, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today’s stories:

Against the Odds, Some Bitcoin Traders Are Betting on a $36K Price by Year’s End

The Deribit exchange has seen a spike in investors buying the $36,000 December call option despite the market placing low odds on a new record high this year. 

DeFi Lender bZx Loses $8M in Third Attack This Year

An attacker found a way to mint unbacked iTokens that they could then redeem against other cryptos held in lending pools for DeFi lender bZx.

Iran May Fund Car Imports with Cryptocurrency Mining

An Iranian free trade zone is proposing locally mined cryptocurrency might be a way to fund car imports.

SEC Charges Rapper TI With Securites Violations for ICO

The SEC alleged film producer Ryan Felton misappropriated funds from two separate initial coin offerings, and charged rapper TI with boosting one of them.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

IranSECPodcastsBitcoin OptionsICO FollowupsbZx
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.