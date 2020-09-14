As some bitcoin options traders bet on new all-time highs and another DeFi protocol is attacked, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today’s stories:

The Deribit exchange has seen a spike in investors buying the $36,000 December call option despite the market placing low odds on a new record high this year.

An attacker found a way to mint unbacked iTokens that they could then redeem against other cryptos held in lending pools for DeFi lender bZx.

An Iranian free trade zone is proposing locally mined cryptocurrency might be a way to fund car imports.