Bitcoin exchange Bakkt has inked a business combination deal that will result in the Intercontinental Exchange subsidiary becoming a publicly traded company.
- According to an announcement Monday, the agreement will see Bakkt merge with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital.
- The combined company will be called "Bakkt Holdings" and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with an expected valuation of $2.1 billion.
- With the announcement, Gavin Michael, former head of technology of Citi’s Global Consumer Bank, is joining Bakkt as CEO effective today.
- Bakkt investors' equity will roll into the combined company, with Intercontinental Exchange contributing an additional $50 million, according to the announcement.
- A year ago, Bakkt acquired loyalty rewards provider Bridge2 Solutions, with help from Intercontinental Exchange.
- The firm is planning a full launch of its Bakkt Cash app this spring, a year or so after Starbucks integrated it as a way for customers to top up their credits with bitcoin.
