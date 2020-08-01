Bitcoin closed the month of July at $11,351, its highest monthly close since the bellwether cryptocurrency’s all-time high nearly two-and-a-half years ago. 

  • Prior to this month, Bitcoin had closed below $11,000 every month since nearly reaching $20,000 in December 2017.
  • Bitcoin futures on CME closed July at $11,620.
  • Bitcoin gained 24% in July, according to Messari, a relief to bullish traders after a 3% loss in June.
  • Bitcoin’s investor base is “highly favorable” for a continued move up, said Yan Liberman, former associate at Deutsche Bank and co-founder of Delphi Digital.
  • “The supply on exchanges is close to 12-month lows,” said Liberman, who said this signals a strong commitment to hold bitcoins for the long term. The percent of bitcoin’s supply that has not moved in the past year is at all-time highs, he added.
monthly-close-2
Bitcoin monthly close prices since January 2017
Source: Messari, CoinDesk Research

Read more about...

BitcoinBitcoin Futures
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.