Bitcoin ( BTC ) continues to struggle after failing to hold an all-time-high around $60,000 over the weekend. On the hourly chart, resistance is around $57,000 with short-term support around $53,000.

From a long-term perspective, the outlook for bitcoin remains constructive, although drawdowns can be sharp and fast during the late stage of a rally, as seen in the chart below. This suggests tighter stops should be used, especially until short-term trend signals improve.