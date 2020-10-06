Global virtual asset exchange Binance and Japanese crypto trading platform TaoTao did not reach an agreement on a strategic alliance to launch a joint venture in Japan. 

  • TaoTao announced Monday that negotiations between the two parties to create a crypto trading platform dedicated to Japanese users have ended without agreement and the alliance was abandoned, CoinDesk Japan reported.
  • Binance entered into discussions with Japan’s Z Corporation (a subsidiary of Z Holdings, which owns Yahoo Japan) and its affiliate local crypto trading platform TaoTao in January 2020 with the goal of incorporating Binance's trading technology and operational know-how to expand its domestic business. 
  • It is unclear why the attempted partnership fell through.
  • In 2018, Japan’s financial watchdog FSA warned Binance against operating without a license, and earlier this year, the firm announced it will phase out services to customers residing in Japan. 
  • Last month, Japanese crypto exchange Fisco (previously Zaif) which suffered a $60 million hack in 2018, filed suit against Binance alleging it knowingly allowed stolen funds to be laundered through its exchange.

Read more about...

BinanceTaotao
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.