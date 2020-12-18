One of the internet’s most fluid thinkers joins to give a brief history of the future.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.
Balaji Srinivasan is an angel investor and entrepreneur, the former CTO of Coinbase, a former General Partner at Andressen Horowitz and more.
In this wide-ranging conversation with NLW, he discusses:
- How networks are taking a power role once reserved for god and the state
- Why pre-internet institutions will not survive the internet
- Why bitcoin at $1 million is a global government
- Woke capital vs. communist capital vs. crypto capital
Find our guest online: @balajis
