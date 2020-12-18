One of the internet’s most fluid thinkers joins to give a brief history of the future.

Balaji Srinivasan is an angel investor and entrepreneur, the former CTO of Coinbase, a former General Partner at Andressen Horowitz and more.

In this wide-ranging conversation with NLW, he discusses:

How networks are taking a power role once reserved for god and the state

Why pre-internet institutions will not survive the internet

Why bitcoin at $1 million is a global government

Woke capital vs. communist capital vs. crypto capital