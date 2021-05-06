Users of the Bakkt App will soon be able to spend crypto and loyalty points on payments company Cantaloupe’s “unattended retail” network.
- The new partnership with Cantaloupe will mean bitcoin and loyalty points can be used to buy items at vending machines and other self-serve kiosks, known as "unattended retail," according to an announcement Thursday.
- Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt, used the example of "buying a snack at an airport with unused points."
- Bakkt – a firm that was founded by Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange – will also integrate into Cantaloupe's consumer app to give users the option to "Pay With Crypto" or "Pay With Points," helping consumers to make payments at self-service kiosks and stores.
- The Bakkt app was originally announced in October 2019, but wasn't launched until March because of a delay caused by COVID-19.
