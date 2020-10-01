The Atari Group, the company behind such classic video games as Pac-man, will begin publicly selling its Atari Token (ATRI) cryptocurrency in early November.
- ATRI is a self-styled entertainment industry payment method in the form of an ERC-20 token atop the Ethereum blockchain. It's been in the works since at least early 2018.
- Crypto casinos, "blockchain games" and the video game distribution platform Ultra.io will be among the utility token's earliest use cases, said Atari's blockchain subsidiary, Atari Chain.
- The game maker said it will reap 35% of ATRI sales revenue. Issuance partner ICICB Group, a fintech whose only public client is Atari, stands to take the rest.
- The token will list on Bitcoin.com and Atari's own crypto exchange at the close of the public sale.
- Investors and game players have bought up $1.5 million in ATRI tokens through two private pre-sales which priced the token at $0.08 cents, Atari said. A third pre-sale is ongoing.
- Cointelegraph reports that U.S citizens will not be able to take part in the sale.
