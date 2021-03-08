Atari, the gaming company behind the iconic Pacman, Asteroids and Pong, is to develop a cryptocurrency casino in partnership with Decentral Games.

According to a press release shared with CoinDesk on Monday, the Atari Casino will be built in “Vegas City” – a gaming district in Ethereum-based Decentraland‘s metaverse and will be leased on an initial two-year term.

In virtual worlds, players inhabit an avatar’s body while interacting with the digital world or “metaverse.” Decentral Games, part of the Decentraland ecosystem, claims to be the first community-owned metaverse crypto casino.

The new casino, based on Decentral Games’ tech, will feature Atari-themed games including an Atari Special game based on skill rather than luck. Players will be able to earn Decentral Games’ native token ($DG) by playing with MANA, DAI and Atari tokens.

Token holders of $DG will also be able to utilize them to participate in governance and company-related decision making, according to the release.

“Through collaborating with Decentral Games, we can move the Atari gaming experience onto the blockchain,” said Atari’s CEO Frederic Chesnais in the announcement.