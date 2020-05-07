From surging price and all-time-high hashrates to Paul Tudor Jones and narrative relevance, a look at the strength of BTC heading into next week’s halving.

The bitcoin halving is just a few days away and the growing excitement is palpable. On this episode of The Breakdown, NLW argues the excitement is also legitimate, and looks at nine reasons why bitcoin has never been stronger going into one of its every-four-year issuance reductions:

Price

Hashrate

Mining competition

Accessibility and Services

Infrastructure

Institutional awareness and participation

Narrative relevance

Perceived and real resilience

Lindy effects

Oh, and let’s not forget: Hedge fund legend Paul Tudor Jones is reportedly invested in bitcoin and sees it as a hedge against "great monetary inflation."

