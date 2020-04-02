While traditional markets continue to flail, bitcoin (BTC) and crypto in general are showing surprising resilience and attracting new audiences.
The economic outlook is grim. The jobless claims keep piling up and even the most intransigent states are shutting down business. There isn’t - yet - a realistic plan - for returning to any sort of economic normalcy.
Yet, in this bleak view, there are a handful of crypto indicators that suggest for cautious optimism. In this episode, @NLW discusses:
- The crypto community’s volatility resilience
- A significant uptick in Stablecoin issuance
- Proof that bitcoiners have been buying the dip
- Evidence that new audiences are finding their way to bitcoin (and perhaps with a sound money narrative in mind)
- Binance’s acquisition of CMC and the power of M&A signals
