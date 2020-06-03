From the largest 50-day rally in history to the highest unemployment since the Great Depression, the story of markets in five key numbers
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.
Every day that protests continue and stocks go up, more people ask about the disconnect between the real economy and capital markets.
In this episode of The Breakdown, NLW peels back the story of today’s economy by looking at five numbers:
- The growth of the S&P 500 since the March 23 low
- Current unemployment stats and a Bloomberg Economics estimate of the number of jobs at risk
- The performance of the S&P 500 in 1968, one of the most tumultuous years in American history
- The total percentage of the world’s debt denominated in dollar terms
- The number of flights between the U.S. and China by Chinese airlines going forward
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.