From the largest 50-day rally in history to the highest unemployment since the Great Depression, the story of markets in five key numbers

Every day that protests continue and stocks go up, more people ask about the disconnect between the real economy and capital markets.

In this episode of The Breakdown, NLW peels back the story of today’s economy by looking at five numbers:

The growth of the S&P 500 since the March 23 low

Current unemployment stats and a Bloomberg Economics estimate of the number of jobs at risk

The performance of the S&P 500 in 1968, one of the most tumultuous years in American history

The total percentage of the world’s debt denominated in dollar terms

The number of flights between the U.S. and China by Chinese airlines going forward

