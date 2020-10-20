It’s fair to say that 2020 has not been a good year by most metrics. A pandemic raged worldwide, the global economy tanked and social divisions grew wider. There is no way to avoid this in a year-end retrospective.

Still, crypto has been on the up-and-up. It was a year of firsts. The U.S. Congress entertained the idea of a digital dollar for the first time. Ethereum will become the largest blockchain to completely reinvent itself. Bitcoin, for the first time, ended up on the balance sheets of multiple publicly traded corporations as a hedge against inflation.

Every year, CoinDesk recognizes the “Most Influential” people working to expand cryptocurrency and blockchain’s reach. It’s a list of the 10 outsized individuals who have gone the furthest and done the most, as determined by our readers and editorial staff.

In this most unusual year, we need your help determining who should be named as Most Influential. Take a moment to check out a long list of the top contenders, as determined by CoinDesk editors and reporters, and cast a vote to help us determine a shortlist of 15.

If your choice is not on the long list, nominate someone else in the second question.

We try to feature fresh faces every year, though there are exceptions if repeated nominees have outdone themselves again. Here are all the previous winners: 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014.