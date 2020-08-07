From the price of coffee to the national debt as a percentage of GDP, these 11 numbers provide a picture of a fast changing global economy.

Mainstream financial media loves reporting the stock market like it’s the only economic indicator that matters. On this episode, NLW breaks down 11 numbers that together tell a much more complete story, including:

Record price of gold

Square’s bitcoin revenue

National debt as a percentage of GDP

Fall of the Turkish lira

Price of coffee, sugar and cocoa

Housing in auto demand

Anti-Chinese sentiment in the U.S.

