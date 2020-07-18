From PayPal crypto confirmed to action in central bank digital currencies, these were six themes shaping the week.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
On this edition of the Weekly Recap, NLW explores:
- No-volatility bitcoin and DeFi’s big quarter
- An uptick in central bank currency action
- PayPal crypto confirmation
- A China-U.S. rhetoric flare up
- Social media as democracy’s fault line
- In Fed World, is the narrative trade the only trade?
This week on The Breakdown:
Wednesday | A Primer on the US and China’s ‘New Cold War’
Thursday | No, the Twitter Hack Wasn’t About Bitcoin
