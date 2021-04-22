Robinhood Crypto has appointed its first chief operating officer (COO).
- Christine Brown will oversee the trading app’s crypto operations and compliance, according to an announcement Thursday shared exclusively with CoinDesk.
- She will perform this role alongside her existing position as vice president of product operations.
- Robinhood has experienced a surge in crypto interest on its platform so far in 2021, with 9.5 million customers engaging in trades in Q1, up from 1.7 million in Q4 2020.
- CEO Vlad Tenev stated in March that it was the company’s intention to grow its crypto team “hugely” this year to meet this increase in demand and to try and ensure that the growth is sustainable.
- It was revealed Wednesday that Tenev is an early investor in decentralized finance (DeFi) upstart Terra.
- The Cosmos-based project raised $25 million in a funding round led by Galaxy Digital and Coinbase Ventures in January.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.