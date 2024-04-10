New Zealand Crypto Policy Should Support Industry, Minister for Commerce Says
The country's "wait and see" approach to regulating crypto could risk New Zealand missing out on the benefits of industry developments, a government inquiry found.
- New Zealand should regulate the crypto sector in a way that supports the growth of the industry, Minister of Commerce Andrew Bayly said.
- An inquiry by a lawmaker committee found the country's "wait and see" approach to regulating crypto means it could miss out on benefits from industry developments.
New Zealand should support crypto industry growth and take an evidence-based approach to regulating the sector, Minister for Commerce Andrew Bayly said in a government response to an inquiry by a lawmaker committee.
The response, which needs cabinet approval, addresses recommendations made by the Finance and Expenditure Committee in a report following an inquiry into the potential impact and risks posed by the industry.
"I propose that the Government response indicates that the Government wishes to support industry growth and will continue to proactively consider the recommendations made in the Inquiry," Bayly wrote in the response. "I also propose the response notes that the Government will monitor international developments and take an evidence-based approach to regulation."
The report also noted that the country's "wait and see" approach could risk New Zealand losing out on benefits stemming from industry developments, Bayly said. It takes the view that New Zealand "should take a more proactive and innovation-friendly approach to digital assets and blockchain (including cryptocurrencies)."
New Zealand's central bank has said it's not exploring crypto regulation.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.