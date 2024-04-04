Nigeria Court Adjourns Hearings for Binance, Execs' Tax Evasion Cases: Reports
The local tax watchdog last month filed charges in an Abuja court against Binance and the two executives who were detained in the country.
- Nigeria has accused Binance and two of its executives detained in the country of evading taxes.
- The executives were due to be arraigned Thursday.
A Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, has adjourned hearings for the local tax authority's cases against crypto exchange Binance Holdings and two of its executives who were detained by government authorities, local news outlets reported on Thursday.
The matter was adjourned due to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) not being able to serve Binance's Head of Financial Crime Compliance Tigran Gambaryan the charges while he was in custody, the Punch reported. While Gambaryan was detained along with another Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, in February, the latter has since escaped custody. Gambaryan reportedly appeared in court Thursday.
The Binance Holdings hearing has been adjourned till April 8, and the case against Gambaryan and Anjarwalla has been adjourned until April 19, Bloomberg reported.
The FIRS filed tax evasion charges against Binance in March. The four counts of tax evasion included "non-payment of Value-Added Tax (VAT), Company Income Tax, failure to tax returns, and complicity in aiding customers to evade taxes through its platform."
A month prior to the FIRS' suit, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla were detained by authorities in the country. At the time, Nigeria accused the crypto exchange of operating illegally and manipulating its economy.
Gambaryan will remain in the custody of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Bloomberg said in its report.
Binance said in a blog post that Gambaryan has no decision-making power in Nigeria and should be left out of discussions on Wednesday. Gambaryan's wife started a petition on March 30 to bring him home.
CoinDesk has reached out to Binance for a comment.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.