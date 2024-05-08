What Technical Analysis Tells Us About the Bitcoin Market

Real-time analysis of the chart of bitcoin shows that, as of early-May 2024, there was a loss of intermediate-term momentum per momentum indicators like the MACD (Moving-Average-Convergence-Divergence), which has a bearish crossover. The loss of momentum suggests that bitcoin is in a corrective phase that should persist for at least another few weeks. Downside risk can be framed by the next support on the chart, near $51,500, which is defined by a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the uptrend off the 2022 low and bolstered by a rising 200-day moving average.