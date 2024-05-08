First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hovers Above $62K

Bitcoin slid toward $62,000 during the Asian and European mornings on Wednesday as part of a broader dip across the crypto market in which tokens lost more of their gains from the rally at the end of last week. BTC is priced at around $62,200 at the time of writing, down nearly 2.9% in the last 24 hours. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), which measures the performance of the whole digital asset market, has sunk around 3.65%. Solana is one of the worst affected of the leading altcoins, falling 6.5% to $146, while ether has declined by around 3.63% to trade around $3,000.