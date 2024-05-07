First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Settles Into $63K-$64K Range

Digital bank Revolut's new crypto exchange is now available to professional cryptocurrency traders. Revolut X is designed to entice users to trade through it rather than buying and selling with the Revolut app by offering lower fees. Revolut will charge zero fees to the maker of a trade and 0.09% to the taker. Revolut has allowed the buying and selling of crypto within its app for several years and has now launched its own exchange to compete with other leading participants. The London-based company, which has more than 40 million customers worldwide, is among the first banks to build a standalone crypto exchange.