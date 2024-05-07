Ethena's ENA Jumps 8% as Bybit Endorses USDe Token as Collateral for Derivatives Trading

The protocol's USDe token, often referred to as "synthetic dollar" instead of a stablecoin, is a structured finance product wrapped in a token. It offers steady yields to investors by using ETH liquid staking derivatives such as Lido's stETH as backing assets, pairing them with an equal value of short ETH perpetual futures position on derivatives exchanges to keep anchored at $1 price. This strategy is also known as a "cash and carry" trade, which harvests derivatives funding rates for a yield.