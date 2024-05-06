First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Nears $65,000 Amid Strong Crypto Rebound
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for May 6, 2024.
Bitcoin trades around $64,000 early Monday as the crypto market erased last week's losses. BTC surged to $65,400 during Asia trading hours Monday, its highest price in almost two weeks, and now is up almost 15% from last week's corrective bottom. Bitcoin's swift recovery to a bullish weekly close "sets up the possibility the next higher low is already in place ahead of the next major upside extension to a fresh record high," LMAX Group market strategist Joel Kruger said in a Monday report Alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) followed suit, with SOL, AVAX and NEAR advancing 4%-5% over the past 24 hours. The broader crypto market is up 3.2% in the past 24 hours as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20).
Grayscale's bitcoin ETF saw its first daily inflow after bleeding billions of assets. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the largest bitcoin ETF by assets, saw a $63 million of fresh funds from investors on Friday, ending an almost 4-month streak of daily outflows since its conversion to a spot ETF structure in January, data compiled by Farside Investors shows. U.S.-listed spot ETFs also had their best day in more than a week, attracting $368 million of inflows, showcasing a positive sentiment turnaround with bitcoin's rebound.
Bitfinex security breach dismissed by CTO Paolo Ardoino as "fake." Controversy arose over the weekend after a hacker group leaked a database of alleged usernames and passwords of over 22,000 Bitfinex exchange users. However, Ardoino refuted the claims and pointed out discrepancies, saying that the company does not store 2-factor authentication data as "clear texts" and the information was likely recycled from previous data thefts unrelated to Bitfinex.
