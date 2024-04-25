First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops Below $64K, Ether Falls

U.S. House Representative Maxine Waters (D-California) indicated that the final version of a stablecoin bill could be ready soon. "We are on our way to getting a stablecoin bill in the short run,” the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee told Bloomberg on Wednesday. Waters has previously called a version of the stablecoin bill “deeply problematic and bad for America." “It’s about making sure investors and that the people are protected,” Waters told Bloomberg. “We have to ensure that they have those assets to back up stablecoins,” she said. The latest development strengthens hopes that the U.S. can get a new stablecoin law before the elections this year, which was considered a longshot at the start of the year.