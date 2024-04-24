Bitcoin
$66,628.35+0.92%
Ethereum
$3,253.23+3.12%
Binance Coin
$609.30+0.95%
Solana
$157.96+2.90%
XRP
$0.55082301+0.08%
Dogecoin
$0.16218986+2.66%
Toncoin
$5.87+6.67%
Cardano
$0.50463565-0.76%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002715+2.44%
Avalanche
$39.28+2.26%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$66,798.67+1.03%
Polkadot
$7.45+0.48%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Countdown to Consensus 2024The largest and longest running event that covers all sides of Crypto and Web 3
35
DAYS
03
HR
44
MIN
58
SEC
Markets

Hedera's HBAR Doubles, Then Falls 25%, as BlackRock Links Diminish

Hedera announced on Tuesday that BlackRock's U.S. Treasury money market fund had been tokenized on its blockchain.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 24, 2024 at 7:09 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 24, 2024 at 7:12 a.m. UTC
HBAR price (CoinDesk data)
HBAR price (CoinDesk data)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • BlackRock was not directly involved with the launch of a tokenized money market fund on Hedera.
  • HBAR funding rates are negative as traders look to short the recent spike.
  • Liquidity remains thin relative to volume, indicating a volatile trading period ahead.

Hedera’s native HBAR token surged by over 107% on Tuesday, then slipped 25%, as investors believed that BlackRock was involved in a fund tokenization project on the Hedera blockchain.

On Tuesday, Hedera announced that BlackRock’s ICS U.S. Treasury money market fund had been tokenized on the Hedera blockchain in collaboration with Archax. Hedera supporters on social media began claiming that BlackRock chose Hedera to tokenize its fund, although this wasn’t the case.

Archax CEO Graham Rodford said that “it was indeed an Archax choice to put [the fund] on Hedera,” in response to criticism about misleading marketing from Hedera.

BlackRock entered the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization sector last month when it launched its USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund on Ethereum.

The HBAR token is still up by 61% over the past 24 hours, but the 2% market depth remains relatively thin, with $900,000 in cumulative bids on the Binance and Upbit order books within 2% of the current price of 14 cents. The token has over $2.6 billion in trading volume over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

CoinGlass data shows that funding rates across all derivative exchanges are heavily negative, which means those holding short positions have to pay those holding long positions, indicating a bearish bias. The ratio of longs and shorts on Binance is currently 0.85.

The weighted short interest, coupled with a lack of liquidity, creates a landscape for a volatile trading period that could culminate in a return to parity or a short squeeze, with open interest having risen by 442% to $160 million in the past 24 hours.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.