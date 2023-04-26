First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Regains $29K

Bitcoin gained 6% on Wednesday, breaking its five-day losing streak, as the cryptocurrency reached $29,000 for the first time in a week. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, rose 4.5%. The moves up come as concerns over U.S. banking stability ramp up again, with shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) dropping 50% on Tuesday after the San Francisco-based lender revealed that customers pulled more than $100 billion from their accounts last month. The slide stressed U.S. markets, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1% and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell almost 2% on Tuesday.